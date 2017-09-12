Jimmy Kimmel Makes First Appearance with Son Billy!

Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 3:22 pm

Jimmy Kimmel made his first public appearance with his son Billy, five months, along with wife Molly and their daughter Jane, 3.

The family attended the 2017 L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade event at the UCLA Royce Quad over the weekend in Los Angeles. Other celebrities in attendance include Camilla Belle, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, and Bailee Madison.

Jimmy and Molly‘s son underwent heart surgery days after being born, and will need two more heart surgeries in the future.

The event ended up raising over $1.3 million for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for childhood cancer research.
