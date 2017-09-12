Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky While Filming for 'KUWTK'
Kourtney Kardashian gave a glimpse of her backside while shooting new scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians!
The 38-year-old reality star was spotted heading into the studio on Monday (September 11) in Los Angeles.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian
She wore high-waisted distressed blue jeans that featured a strategically placed rip underneath her right butt cheek.
Kourtney paired the jeans with an off-the-shoulder white crop top and gold heels.
She was seen talking on her cellphone outside of the studio with her bodyguard nearby.
The day before, Kourtney sported a printed trench coat dress with a pair of trendy black heels while taking her five-year-old daughter Penelope (not pictured) to Moon Juice in West Hollywood.
Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima recently packed on the PDA at Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off.
10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian filming for KUWTK…