Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 2:57 am

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky While Filming for 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky While Filming for 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian gave a glimpse of her backside while shooting new scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted heading into the studio on Monday (September 11) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

She wore high-waisted distressed blue jeans that featured a strategically placed rip underneath her right butt cheek.

Kourtney paired the jeans with an off-the-shoulder white crop top and gold heels.

She was seen talking on her cellphone outside of the studio with her bodyguard nearby.

The day before, Kourtney sported a printed trench coat dress with a pair of trendy black heels while taking her five-year-old daughter Penelope (not pictured) to Moon Juice in West Hollywood.

Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima recently packed on the PDA at Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off.

10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian filming for KUWTK
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 01
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 02
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 03
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 04
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 05
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 06
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 07
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 08
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 09
kourtney kardashian gets cheeky while filming for kuwtk 10

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr