Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky While Filming for 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian gave a glimpse of her backside while shooting new scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted heading into the studio on Monday (September 11) in Los Angeles.

She wore high-waisted distressed blue jeans that featured a strategically placed rip underneath her right butt cheek.

Kourtney paired the jeans with an off-the-shoulder white crop top and gold heels.

She was seen talking on her cellphone outside of the studio with her bodyguard nearby.

The day before, Kourtney sported a printed trench coat dress with a pair of trendy black heels while taking her five-year-old daughter Penelope (not pictured) to Moon Juice in West Hollywood.

Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima recently packed on the PDA at Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off.

