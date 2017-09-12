Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 11:13 am

Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga Reveals She Suffers From Fibromyalgia

Lady Gaga has revealed she is dealing with the chronic illness Fibromyalgia, and it will be detailed in her upcoming documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it,” Gaga revealed on her Twitter account.

The Mayo Clinic reports that the illness is a “disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.”

The documentary will debut on Netflix on September 22. See some of the stills from the film below.
