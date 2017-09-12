Leonardo DiCaprio & Jamie Foxx Join Forces for 'Hand in Hand' in NYC!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx pose for a photo after giving a speech together during Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief on Tuesday (September 12) at GMA‘s Times Square studio in New York City.

The guys worked together in the 2012 movie Django Unchained and now they’re working together to help raise funds for the people affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

“Support relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey & Irma. Tune in at 8PM ET & give back at HandInHand2017.com,” Leo tweeted before the telethon started.

