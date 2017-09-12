Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 2:12 am

Liam Neeson & Diane Lane Premiere 'Mark Felt' at TIFF 2017!

Liam Neeson & Diane Lane Premiere 'Mark Felt' at TIFF 2017!

Liam Neeson brought his latest film to the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 65-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down The White House on Monday (September 11) at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Liam was joined at the event by his co-stars Diane Lane, Josh Lucas and Tony Goldwyn.

Mark Felt tells the real life story of the man who went under the alias “Deep Throat” and helped journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncover the Watergate scandal in 1974.

The film is set to hit theaters on September 29th.

Just Jared on Facebook
liam neeson mark felt tiff premiere 01
liam neeson mark felt tiff premiere 02
liam neeson mark felt tiff premiere 03
liam neeson mark felt tiff premiere 04
liam neeson mark felt tiff premiere 05
liam neeson mark felt tiff premiere 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Diane Lane, Josh Lucas, Liam Neeson, Tony Goldwyn

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr