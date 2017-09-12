Liam Neeson & Diane Lane Premiere 'Mark Felt' at TIFF 2017!

Liam Neeson brought his latest film to the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 65-year-old actor stepped out at the premiere of Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down The White House on Monday (September 11) at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Liam was joined at the event by his co-stars Diane Lane, Josh Lucas and Tony Goldwyn.

Mark Felt tells the real life story of the man who went under the alias “Deep Throat” and helped journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncover the Watergate scandal in 1974.

The film is set to hit theaters on September 29th.