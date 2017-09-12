Lily Aldridge, Michelle Monaghan & More Stars Turn Out for Carolina Herrera NYFW Show!

Lily Aldridge and Michelle Monaghan look spectacular at the Carolina Herrera show!

The 31-year-old model and the 41-year-old actress turned up in style at the event during New York Fashion Week at The Museum of Modern Art on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

Lily was seated next to Cameron Dallas during the runway presentation, while Michelle sat with Nicky Hilton. Peyton List also attended the show in a hot pink ensemble.

Lily, Michelle and Nicky were all spotted at the Oscar De La Renta show that same day.