Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 11:44 am

Matt Damon & Kristen Wiig Get Tiny in 'Downsizing' Trailer - Watch Now!

Matt Damon & Kristen Wiig Get Tiny in 'Downsizing' Trailer - Watch Now!

Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig are shrinking down in size in the newly released trailer for Downsizing!

The Alexander Payne-directed film, due out in theaters on December 22, follows Paul Safranek (Damon) and his wife Aubrey (Wiig) as they decide to abandon their busy lives and shrink themselves down to live in a downsized community, created as a solution to over-population in the future.

Co-stars Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau Warren Belle, Kathryn Aboya, Juan Carlos Velis and co-producer Mark Johnson attended the film’s premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

Watch the trailer below!

FYI: Christoph is wearing a Prada suit.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer, Joe Scarnici; Photos: Getty Images
