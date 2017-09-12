Matt Damon & Kristen Wiig Get Tiny in 'Downsizing' Trailer - Watch Now!

Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig are shrinking down in size in the newly released trailer for Downsizing!

The Alexander Payne-directed film, due out in theaters on December 22, follows Paul Safranek (Damon) and his wife Aubrey (Wiig) as they decide to abandon their busy lives and shrink themselves down to live in a downsized community, created as a solution to over-population in the future.

Co-stars Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau Warren Belle, Kathryn Aboya, Juan Carlos Velis and co-producer Mark Johnson attended the film’s premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

Watch the trailer below!

FYI: Christoph is wearing a Prada suit.