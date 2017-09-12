Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 10:55 pm

Miley Cyrus Kisses Fiance Liam Hemsworth in Sweet New Photo!

Miley Cyrus Kisses Fiance Liam Hemsworth in Sweet New Photo!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are having some fun on Instagram!

The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an artsy selfie of his 24-year-old entertainer giving him a smooch on the cheek.

“Life is way cooler in cartoon,” Liam captioned the below photo of himself and Miley.

Miley‘s mom Tish Cyrus even commented on the photo writing, “Love my sweet family soooo much!”

See the sweet photo of the couple below!

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Photos: Getty
