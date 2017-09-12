Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 5:21 pm

Nick Jonas Is Releasing a New Song Called 'Find You'!

Nick Jonas has something new up his sleeves!

The 24-year-old entertainer has been teasing a brand new track on his socials coming out on Thursday (September 14) called “Find You,” along with promotional shots set in the desert.

“FIND YOU – 9/14/17,” he captioned the pictures.

Nick‘s last single, “Remember I Told You,” dropped in late May and featured Anne-Marie and Mike Posner.

His last album, Last Year Was Complicated, dropped in 2016.

Nick was recently spotted looking buff while walking around in Studio City, Calif.

Check out a teaser photo below!
Credit: Christopher Polk; Photos: Getty Images
