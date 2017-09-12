Nick Jonas Is Releasing a New Song Called 'Find You'!
Nick Jonas has something new up his sleeves!
The 24-year-old entertainer has been teasing a brand new track on his socials coming out on Thursday (September 14) called “Find You,” along with promotional shots set in the desert.
“FIND YOU – 9/14/17,” he captioned the pictures.
Nick‘s last single, “Remember I Told You,” dropped in late May and featured Anne-Marie and Mike Posner.
His last album, Last Year Was Complicated, dropped in 2016.
Nick was recently spotted looking buff while walking around in Studio City, Calif.
Check out a teaser photo below!
FIND YOU – 9/14/17 pic.twitter.com/NoNi3eHMPF
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) September 12, 2017