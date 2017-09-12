Octavia Spencer Stuns at 'Shape of Water' Premiere at TIFF

Octavia Spencer looked so gorgeous at the premiere of her new movie The Shape of Water!

The 47-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

She wore a black top with lace sleeves, matching skirt, and strappy heels, completing her look with silver and gold jewelry and a black clutch.

Octavia was joined by her co-stars Doug Jones, his wife Laurie, Michael Shannon, his partner Kate Arrington, Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins, his wife Sharon, Lauren Lee Smith, David Hewlett, and director Guillermo del Toro.

The group also spoke on stage at a press conference for the film at TIFF Bell Lightbox that same day.

The Shape of Water is an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia) discover a secret classified experiment.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on December 8! (Watch the trailer here.)

15+ pictures inside of Octavia Spencer and more at the premiere…