Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 1:18 am

Octavia Spencer Stuns at 'Shape of Water' Premiere at TIFF

Octavia Spencer Stuns at 'Shape of Water' Premiere at TIFF

Octavia Spencer looked so gorgeous at the premiere of her new movie The Shape of Water!

The 47-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

She wore a black top with lace sleeves, matching skirt, and strappy heels, completing her look with silver and gold jewelry and a black clutch.

Octavia was joined by her co-stars Doug Jones, his wife Laurie, Michael Shannon, his partner Kate Arrington, Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins, his wife Sharon, Lauren Lee Smith, David Hewlett, and director Guillermo del Toro.

The group also spoke on stage at a press conference for the film at TIFF Bell Lightbox that same day.

The Shape of Water is an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia) discover a secret classified experiment.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on December 8! (Watch the trailer here.)

15+ pictures inside of Octavia Spencer and more at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 01
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 02
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 03
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 04
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 05
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 06
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 07
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 08
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 09
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 10
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 11
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 12
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 13
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 14
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 15
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 16
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 17
octavia spencer stuns at shape of water premiere at tiff 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, David Hewlett, Doug Jones., Guillermo del Toro, Kate Arrington, Lauren Lee Smith, Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Sally Hawkins

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Richard Branson's Caribbean island has been totally destroyed by Hurricane Irma - TMZ
  • Jake Paul confirms he's single - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian is getting so big! - TooFab
  • Melissa McCarthy wins an Emmy for hosting SNL - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch premieres his new film My Friend Dahmer at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival - Just Jared Jr