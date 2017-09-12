Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Go to Couple's Therapy as Jamie & Claire - Watch Now!

Sam Heughan‘s Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe‘s Claire Fraser go to couple’s therapy in this hilarious new video for Outlander fans.

Some of the highlights include the couple talking about how they met in a “classic meet cute,” where Claire was lost in time, when they spoke about their sex life and how Jamie is “very connected…almost too much,” and more. The video is full of inside jokes for Outlander fans!

Be sure to check out Outlander, which premiered its third season this past weekend!