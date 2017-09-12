Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Are a Stylish Couple at Badgley Mischka NYFW Show!

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are a perfect fit at the Badgley Mischka show!

The engaged Bachelorette couple sat in the front row of the New York Fashion Week event at Skylight Clarkson Square on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

Bryan and Rachel were seated alongside several stars at the event, including actress Alfre Woodard, Skai Jackson and J. Alexander.

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka mingled with attendees including Larsen Thompson, Broadway actresses Rachel Bay Jones and Laura Osnes, Laura‘s photographer husband Nathan Johnson, as well as tennis player Madison Keys.