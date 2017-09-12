Top Stories
Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 7:46 pm

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Are a Stylish Couple at Badgley Mischka NYFW Show!

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are a perfect fit at the Badgley Mischka show!

The engaged Bachelorette couple sat in the front row of the New York Fashion Week event at Skylight Clarkson Square on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

Bryan and Rachel were seated alongside several stars at the event, including actress Alfre Woodard, Skai Jackson and J. Alexander.

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka mingled with attendees including Larsen Thompson, Broadway actresses Rachel Bay Jones and Laura Osnes, Laura‘s photographer husband Nathan Johnson, as well as tennis player Madison Keys.
badgley mischka nyfw 001
badgley mischka nyfw 01 2
badgley mischka nyfw 01 3
badgley mischka nyfw 01 4
badgley mischka nyfw 01 5
badgley mischka nyfw 05
badgley mischka nyfw 06
badgley mischka nyfw 07
badgley mischka nyfw 08 2
badgley mischka nyfw 12
badgley mischka nyfw 13
badgley mischka nyfw 14
badgley mischka nyfw 18
badgley mischka nyfw 9

Credit: Michael Loccisano; Photos: Getty Images, Marion Curtis
