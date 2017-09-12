Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 10:06 am

Rosario Dawson & Abrima Erwiah Present Their NYFW Collection

Rosario Dawson & Abrima Erwiah Present Their NYFW Collection

Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah present their Studio 189 collection during New York Fashion Week held at the Metropolitan Pavilion on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

Later that same day, Rosario hit up the Anna Sui fashion show alongside Shay Mitchell and Niki Taylor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosario Dawson

New York Fashion Week is set to wrap up tomorrow and if you missed Just Jared‘s coverage, be sure to check out everything right here!

Check out the photos below…
Photos: Getty
