Rosario Dawson & Abrima Erwiah Present Their NYFW Collection

Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah present their Studio 189 collection during New York Fashion Week held at the Metropolitan Pavilion on Monday (September 11) in New York City.

Later that same day, Rosario hit up the Anna Sui fashion show alongside Shay Mitchell and Niki Taylor.

