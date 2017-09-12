Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 9:48 am

Ruth Wilson Attends Two Toronto Film Festival Events

Ruth Wilson Attends Two Toronto Film Festival Events

Ruth Wilson has been taking the Toronto Film Festival by storm this year!

The 35-year-old actress was seen at the Power Break Lunch with TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey and the Rising Star ambassador Shohreh Aghdashloo on Monday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The day before, Ruth premiered her new movie Dark River at the Winter Garden Theatre during the festival. Check out all the out photos below!

FYI: Ruth is wearing Johanna Ortiz Resort at the premiere.

