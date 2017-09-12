Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel Mid-Runway During Anna Sui Show (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' TIFF Premiere!

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 5:20 am

Ryan Kwanten & Girlfriend Ashley Sisino Enjoy Venice Beach Bike Ride

Ryan Kwanten & Girlfriend Ashley Sisino Enjoy Venice Beach Bike Ride

Ryan Kwanten and Ashley Sisino are soaking up the California sunshine!

The 40-year-old True Blood actor and his girlfriend were spotted riding their bikes together over the weekend in Venice.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Kwanten

Ryan flashed his pearly-white smile as his hair blew in the breeze.

He spent part of his summer filming his upcoming Crackle drama series The Oath in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ryan will play the role of Steve Hammond, who is the leader of a cop gang called The Ravens. “A cool, pragmatic, reluctant leader with the mind and instincts of a shrewd tactician, Hammond is a survivor–a natural protector who values taking care of those closest to him, his family, his team,” according to Deadline.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan kwanten and ashley sisino enjoy venice beach bike ride 01
ryan kwanten and ashley sisino enjoy venice beach bike ride 02
ryan kwanten and ashley sisino enjoy venice beach bike ride 03
ryan kwanten and ashley sisino enjoy venice beach bike ride 04
ryan kwanten and ashley sisino enjoy venice beach bike ride 05
ryan kwanten and ashley sisino enjoy venice beach bike ride 06

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Ashley Sisino, Ryan Kwanten

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr