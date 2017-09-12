Ryan Kwanten & Girlfriend Ashley Sisino Enjoy Venice Beach Bike Ride

Ryan Kwanten and Ashley Sisino are soaking up the California sunshine!

The 40-year-old True Blood actor and his girlfriend were spotted riding their bikes together over the weekend in Venice.

Ryan flashed his pearly-white smile as his hair blew in the breeze.

He spent part of his summer filming his upcoming Crackle drama series The Oath in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ryan will play the role of Steve Hammond, who is the leader of a cop gang called The Ravens. “A cool, pragmatic, reluctant leader with the mind and instincts of a shrewd tactician, Hammond is a survivor–a natural protector who values taking care of those closest to him, his family, his team,” according to Deadline.