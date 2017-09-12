Selena Gomez ‘Felt Violated’ By the Paparazzi As a Teen

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight since her Barney days, and the constant scrutiny has taken its toll on her.

In a new interview, the 25-year-old “Fetish” singer spills on what it was like growing up in front of the cameras, and it how it impacted her affection for her career.

“I started getting known for things that weren’t my work,” she told Business of Fashion for her cover story.

“That’s when my passion started to really feel like it was going further and further away. And that scared me.”

“I remember just feeling really violated when I was younger, even just being on the beach. I was maybe 15 or 16 and people were taking pictures — photographers,” Selena continued.

“I felt very violated and I didn’t like it or understand it, and that felt very weird, because I was a young girl and they were grown men. I didn’t like that feeling.”