Selena Gomez Goes Casual in Leather Jacket & Jeans at Coach's NYFW Show!

Selena Gomez poses for a cute photo with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers while attending the brand’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 12) at Pier 36 in New York City.

The 25-year-old entertainer is the face of the fashion brand and she sat front row alongside Anna Wintour during the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena didn’t walk the carpet at the show, but she did pose for a fierce photo shoot backstage with a glittering set.

15+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez at the Coach show…