Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 6:43 pm

Solange Knowles Debuts Blonde Braided Look at Maryam Nassir Zadeh NYFW Show!

Solange Knowles just revealed a brand new look at the Maryam Nassir Zadeh show!

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter showed up to perform with long platinum braids adorned with decorative beads at the 2017 New York Fashion Week event on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

Along with her performance, the singer also posed for photos with designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

Solange also showed off her bold and beautiful new blonde look without braids on Instagram that same day.

Fans were thrilled to see the singer’s new look, as she’s kept a relatively low profile since deleting her Twitter in August following the violence in Charlottesville.
Credit: Mireya Acierto; Photos: Getty Images
