'Star Wars: Episode IX' Release Date Pushed Back Several Months

It has just been confirmed that Star Wars: Episode IX‘s release date has been changed.

Originally, the movie was going to be released on May 24, 2019. Now, the official Star Wars Twitter account has confirmed that the movie will be pushed back by several months to December 20, 2019. The Force Awakens opened around the same time in 2015, and The Last Jedi will be released in December of this year, so December seems to be the trend for the new Star Wars films!

The change came just hours after J.J. Abrams was announced as the new writer and director, replacing Colin Trevorrow after he exited the production earlier this month.

Interestingly enough, the Wonder Woman sequel is set for release on December 13, 2019, which means these two movies will be competing at the box office!