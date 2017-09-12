Top Stories
Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

Celebrities React to Ted Cruz's Sexually Explicit Twitter Scandal

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Left Alone?

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Gerard Butler Goes Shirtless for a Stroll on the Beach

Tue, 12 September 2017 at 3:39 pm

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Release Date Pushed Back Several Months

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Release Date Pushed Back Several Months

It has just been confirmed that Star Wars: Episode IX‘s release date has been changed.

Originally, the movie was going to be released on May 24, 2019. Now, the official Star Wars Twitter account has confirmed that the movie will be pushed back by several months to December 20, 2019. The Force Awakens opened around the same time in 2015, and The Last Jedi will be released in December of this year, so December seems to be the trend for the new Star Wars films!

The change came just hours after J.J. Abrams was announced as the new writer and director, replacing Colin Trevorrow after he exited the production earlier this month.

Interestingly enough, the Wonder Woman sequel is set for release on December 13, 2019, which means these two movies will be competing at the box office!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr