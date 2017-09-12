Taraji P. Henson Will Never Hate on Another Female

Taraji P. Henson looks fierce on the cover of Marie Claire‘s October 2017 issue and she tells the mag, on newsstands September 19, why she won’t ever feud with another female.

Here is what the Oscar-nominated actress shared with the mag:

On supporting other women in the industry: “How can we get ahead if we’re feuding and hating on each other all the time? I made a pact years ago that I would never hate on another female, ever, especially in this industry.”

On the legacy she wants to leave: “I love black people. I love telling stories. I want these little girls to study me like I studied Meryl and Bette Davis and Carol Burnett. I want them to study my work, because I put a lot of work in, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.”

On dating: “I would love to [be in a relationship], but he has to see how I move and deal with it, because I don’t have time to explain. I’ve got work to do.”

On doing her own laundry: “That keeps me normal. That keeps me feeling like, Yeah, I’m not too Hollywood.”

For more from Taraji, visit MarieClaire.com!