Ted Cruz Breaks Silence After 'Liking' Explicit Video on Twitter Account

Someone on Ted Cruz‘s personal Twitter account “liked” a video that was sexual in nature last night, and news of the social media activity spread quickly.

“There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account. It appears that someone inadvertently hit the ‘like’ button. When we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down. It was a staffing issue, and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We’re dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious,” the 46-year-old conservative politician told Politico in his first statement since the news broke.

Cruz also added that it’s “still being discussed” whether the staff member in question will retain access to the account.