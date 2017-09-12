Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Top Stories
Tue, 12 September 2017 at 8:24 pm

Wendy Williams walks along the beach while wearing a tiny bikini at the beach on Friday (September 8) in Barbados.

The 53-year-old talk show host put her slim figure on display while enjoying the sunny day on the island.

Wendy was joined by her husband Kevin Hunter.

Wendy has spoken in the past about learning to love her body after a weight loss in recent years. “I grew up a fat girl in Jersey with low self-esteem. I’m a showgirl, but I wasn’t comfortable with being stared at,” she said.
Credit: Shanice King/246paps; Photos: Mega
