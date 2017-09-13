Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 12:04 am

10-Year-Old Singer Angelica Hale Belts Out 'Without You' for 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals (Video)

Angelica Hale is a powerhouse singer at just 10-years-old and she blew the judges away with her performance of “Without You” during the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent.

The young singer battled heath issues when she was younger, but she is doing great today and just became a big sister!

“You deserve to be there next week, you really do.” judge Howie Mandel said while praising the performance. “Another wow moment, for years, and that range, and the control you have with that voice. You made tonight tougher than it could ever be. What a great closing to our show.”


Angelica Hale: 10-Year-Old Singer Blows The Audience Away
Photos: NBC
