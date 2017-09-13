Wed, 13 September 2017 at 12:01 pm
Aaron Carter Deflects Serious Questions About His Family's Concerns
- Aaron Carter was asked about his family’s concerns if he’s suicidal – TMZ
- Guess who just went vegan? – Just Jared Jr
- Ben Affleck seems happy with his new girlfriend – Lainey Gossip
- Here’s everything Angelina Jolie has said about her Brad Pitt split – TooFab
- Watch Dylan O’Brien in his new movie – MTV
- This is why you need to be watching Riverdale - Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Paul Walker
Sponsored Links by ZergNet