Top Stories
Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 9:00 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Next Slide »

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

The finals on America’s Got Talent season 12 are just one week away and the Top 10 acts were just revealed!

Five of the acts were announced last week during the first round of the semi-finals and the other five-acts were just revealed during the results night on Wednesday (September 13).

This has been one of the most competitive seasons ever on America’s Got Talent and the judges have found some of the best talent in the show’s history this time around. It’s definitely going to be hard to pick a winner!

Tune in for the performance finale on Tuesday, September 19 and the results finale on Wednesday, September 20, both at 8pm on NBC.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top ten…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr