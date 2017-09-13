'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

The finals on America’s Got Talent season 12 are just one week away and the Top 10 acts were just revealed!

Five of the acts were announced last week during the first round of the semi-finals and the other five-acts were just revealed during the results night on Wednesday (September 13).

This has been one of the most competitive seasons ever on America’s Got Talent and the judges have found some of the best talent in the show’s history this time around. It’s definitely going to be hard to pick a winner!

Tune in for the performance finale on Tuesday, September 19 and the results finale on Wednesday, September 20, both at 8pm on NBC.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top ten…