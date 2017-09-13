Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 6:09 pm

Angelina Jolie Looks Chic While Posing With Fans in NYC!

Angelina Jolie Looks Chic While Posing With Fans in NYC!

Angelina Jolie looks stunning while posing with fans!

The 42-year-old actress was all smiles while entering and leaving the press junket for her new film First They Killed My Father on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

Angelina wore a long tan coat and sunglasses while stepping in and out of the event, and even stopped to sign some autographs and pose for selfies with some lucky fans.

Maddox, Angelina‘s 16-year-old son, referred to his mom as “a wonder” when describing the experience of working with her on the movie.

Credit: Elder Ordonez; Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Angelina Jolie

