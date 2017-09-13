Angelina Jolie on Her Split From Brad Pitt: 'I Am a Little Bit Stronger'

Angelina Jolie is looking simply stunning on the cover of People.

Here’s what the actress, director, and humanitarian had to share with the mag:

On her past year after splitting from Brad Pitt: “I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger. We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”

On how she makes decisions now: “Everything will be around the children. I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I’m really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I’m going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle.”

On what her six kids want for the future: “I think they’re itching to get out in the world again. We’ve all been a bit in lockdown and going through some things. I think it would be good to get out there and play together.”

