Wed, 13 September 2017 at 11:21 pm

Ashley Graham & Husband Justin Ervin Join Kate Upton at Michael Kors Event

Ashley Graham & Husband Justin Ervin Join Kate Upton at Michael Kors Event

Ashley Graham cozies up to hubby Justin Ervin as they attend the launch of Michael Kors‘ new Access Smartwatch on Wednesday night (September 13) at Artbeam in New York City.

The model and her actor husband were joined at the event by the designer himself along with fellow model Kate Upton.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Ashley has been super busy this week walking in several fashion shows during NYFW.

On Monday, Ashley strutted her stuff in some sexy lingerie for the Addition Elle Fashion Show.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 01
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 02
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 03
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 04
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 05
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 06
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 07
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 08
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 09
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 10
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 11
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 12
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 13
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 14
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 15
ashley graham justin ervin join kate upton at michael kors event 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin, Kate Upton, Michael Kors

