Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine!

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 5:57 pm

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are expecting baby number two!

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 13) to share the exciting news with fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo

“ROUND 2…..,” she captioned the pic, in which she is showing off her baby bump in front of a mirror and white orchid plant.

In the photo, Behati is wearing a colorful bikini top, black bottoms, and a big grin on her face, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Behati and Adam welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dusty Rose back in September 2016.

Keep checking back with Just Jared for more details.

Congratulations to the happy couple!
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
