Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine!
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are expecting baby number two!
The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 13) to share the exciting news with fans.
“ROUND 2…..,” she captioned the pic, in which she is showing off her baby bump in front of a mirror and white orchid plant.
In the photo, Behati is wearing a colorful bikini top, black bottoms, and a big grin on her face, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.
Behati and Adam welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dusty Rose back in September 2016.
Congratulations to the happy couple!