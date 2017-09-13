Bella Hadid Protects Female Photographer From Rough Security Guard

Top Stories
Bella Hadid wasn’t happy with the way one of her security guards was treating a female photographer.

The 20-year-old model was heading out of the Michael Kors fashion show on Wednesday afternoon (September 13) with a large security escort when things got hectic.

One security guard started pushing his way through the crowd and got a little too rough with a female photog.

Bella immediately stopped him, saying, “Can you please not touch her? Don’t touch her!”

She then turned her attention to the photographer, asking if she was okay. It looks like she was unharmed and Bella continued on to her car.

Check out the video of it all going down below…
Photos: Getty
