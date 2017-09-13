'Big Brother' 2017's Special Eviction Leads to Final Four Reveal!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want to know what happened on Big Brother!

There was a special eviction episode of Big Brother on Wednesday night (September 13) and it left one of the contestants totally blindsided.

Paul has been running the game for weeks now and he had everyone throw the Head of Household competition last week to let Josh win.

Josh then put Alex and Kevin on the block for nominations. The veto winner was Paul and Alex was convinced that he was going to take her off the block, but then he told her he couldn’t change the nominations because he didn’t want to lose jury votes from the other house guests.

Click through the slideshow to find out who went home, plus meet the final four…