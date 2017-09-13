Caitriona Balfe Sits Front Row at Delpozo NYFW Show

Caitriona Balfe shows off her bold style as she arrives for the Delpozo Fashion Show on Wednesday afternoon (September 13) at Pier 59 in New York City.

The 37-year-old Outlander star looked pretty in a black, pink, and navy dress with bright neon green heels as she sat front row at the NYFW show.

For the past few weeks, Caitriona and co-star Sam Heughan have been promoting the new season of their hit Starz show.

Just last week, the Outlander stars revealed their first impressions of each other!

