Wed, 13 September 2017 at 8:00 am

Cardi B & Offset Couple Up at New York Fashion Week Events!

Cardi B & Offset Couple Up at New York Fashion Week Events!

Rappers Cardi B and Offset pose for a cute photo together while attending Nylon’s Rebel Fashion Party held during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 12) at Gramercy Terrace in New York City.

The rappers had a busy night as they were also at The Blonds fashion show that evening. Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks and The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo all attended both events as well.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne attended the party after she walked down the runway during the Sherri Hill fashion show. He showed up to give support!

Other celebs in attendance at the party included Rosario Dawson, Charli XCX, and Justine Skye.

Earlier that night, Rosario was seen going for a ride in the Absolut Elyx Copper Cab. “Kinda a little bit super excited to be traveling around NYC in this bad boy…!” she wrote on Instagram.

Photos: Getty
