Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost 'Thor' Role to Brother Liam Hemsworth!

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he almost lost out on his role as superhero Thor in the Marvel films to his younger brother Liam Hemsworth!

The 34-year-old actor told the story to W magazine

“I came into the audition with Kenneth Branagh and thought I nailed it and then never heard anything back. Months went by and then my brother, my little brother, Liam, was in Australia and sent a tape across and he got a call back, then another call back and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it,” Chris explained. :I remember sitting in Vancouver, shooting Cabin in the Woods with Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon. Both of them were looking at the trades at this sort of top five guys for Thor and saying, ‘Why aren’t you in the mix here? What happened?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I blew my audition I guess.’ None of those guys got it.”

Here’s Chris’ full quote on almost losing the role to Liam

