Diane Kruger Shimmers & Shines at 'In the Fade' TIFF Premiere

Diane Kruger looks absolutely stunning while walking the red carpet at the In the Fade premiere held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 12) at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.

The 41-year-old actress shimmered and shined in her silver dress while posing alongside the film’s writer and director Fatih Akin.

In the Fade premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where Diane won the Best Actress award from the festival.

Before the Toronto premiere, Diane and Fatih stopped by the Varity Studio presented by AT&T and DIRECTV at Momofuku Toronto, where they were interviewed.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and a L’Afshar clutch.

