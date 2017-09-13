Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 1:34 am

Diane Kruger Shimmers & Shines at 'In the Fade' TIFF Premiere

Diane Kruger Shimmers & Shines at 'In the Fade' TIFF Premiere

Diane Kruger looks absolutely stunning while walking the red carpet at the In the Fade premiere held during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 12) at The Elgin in Toronto, Canada.

The 41-year-old actress shimmered and shined in her silver dress while posing alongside the film’s writer and director Fatih Akin.

In the Fade premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where Diane won the Best Actress award from the festival.

Before the Toronto premiere, Diane and Fatih stopped by the Varity Studio presented by AT&T and DIRECTV at Momofuku Toronto, where they were interviewed.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and a L’Afshar clutch.

15+ pictures inside of Diane Kruger at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 01
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 02
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 03
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 04
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 05
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 06
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 07
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 08
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 09
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 10
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 11
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 12
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 13
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 14
diane kruger shimmers shines at in the fade tiff premiere 15

Credit: Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Diane Kruger

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr