Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 11:36 am

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Arterton Bring 'The Escape' to TIFF 2017!

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Arterton brought their latest film to the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The co-stars stepped out at the premiere of The Escape on Tuesday night (September 12) at TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto, Canada.

The drama is exploration of marriage and motherhood as it follows a woman who abandons her husband and children.

Later that same night, Gael Garcia Bernal‘s film If You Saw His Heart also premiered!

He hit the red carpet alongside co-star Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and director Joan Chemla.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Dominic Cooper, Gael Garcia Bernal, Gemma Arterton

