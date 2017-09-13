Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse &amp; More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 1:07 am

DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Splits from Fiance Robb Derringer

DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Splits from Fiance Robb Derringer

Carrie Ann Inaba and her fiance Robb Derringer have split, nine months after they got engaged.

Fans began speculating that the couple split last week when Carrie posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram that read, “Just when I think I’ve learned the way to live, life changes.” She added a broken-heart emoji to the caption.

Then over the weekend, Carrie Ann was seen attending an event in Hawaii without her engagement ring on. She also had her mom, who was to be her maid of honor, by her side, according to People.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars begins on Monday night and Carrie Ann is returning as a judge.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carrie Ann Inaba, Robb Derringer, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Authorities are stepping in to protect Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's baby Dream - TMZ
  • Derek Hough is crazy about his girlfriend! - Just Jared Jr
  • Sharon Osbourne is taking back her comments about Kim Kardashian - TooFab
  • The Wonder Woman sequel has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Ty Dolla $ign - Just Jared Jr