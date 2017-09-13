DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Splits from Fiance Robb Derringer

Carrie Ann Inaba and her fiance Robb Derringer have split, nine months after they got engaged.

Fans began speculating that the couple split last week when Carrie posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram that read, “Just when I think I’ve learned the way to live, life changes.” She added a broken-heart emoji to the caption.

Then over the weekend, Carrie Ann was seen attending an event in Hawaii without her engagement ring on. She also had her mom, who was to be her maid of honor, by her side, according to People.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars begins on Monday night and Carrie Ann is returning as a judge.