Eva Longoria Debuts Her New Fashion Collection at NYFW!
Eva Longoria is all smiles as she poses with a few models before her Eva Longoria Collection Fashion Show on Wednesday (September 13) at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.
The 42-year-old actress kept things super comfy for the show while wearing a black bomber, leggings, and white sneakers as she geared up to debut her first fashion collection during NYFW.
After the show, Eva took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself dancing around on the catwalk.
