Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 10:26 pm

Eva Longoria Debuts Her New Fashion Collection at NYFW!

Eva Longoria Debuts Her New Fashion Collection at NYFW!

Eva Longoria is all smiles as she poses with a few models before her Eva Longoria Collection Fashion Show on Wednesday (September 13) at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress kept things super comfy for the show while wearing a black bomber, leggings, and white sneakers as she geared up to debut her first fashion collection during NYFW.

After the show, Eva took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself dancing around on the catwalk.

That's a wrap, New York! #EvaLongoriaNYFW #KiaStyle360NYFW #EvaLongoriaCollection #NYFW

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

