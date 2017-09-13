Eva Longoria Debuts Her New Fashion Collection at NYFW!

Eva Longoria is all smiles as she poses with a few models before her Eva Longoria Collection Fashion Show on Wednesday (September 13) at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress kept things super comfy for the show while wearing a black bomber, leggings, and white sneakers as she geared up to debut her first fashion collection during NYFW.

After the show, Eva took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself dancing around on the catwalk.

That's a wrap, New York! #EvaLongoriaNYFW #KiaStyle360NYFW #EvaLongoriaCollection #NYFW A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

