Wed, 13 September 2017 at 4:24 pm

Frank Vincent Dead - 'Sopranos' Actor Dies at 73

Frank Vincent has sadly passed away at the age of 73, according to The Blast.

The Sopranos star reportedly suffered a heart attack last week and died during an open heart surgery on Wednesday (September 13) in a hospital in New Jersey.

The news was shared by his co-star Vincent Pastore, who sent an email to friends with the sad announcement.

“i just received a phone call that frank vincent has passed away…ill let all know about the services…we lost a great character actor and great man…may he always stay in our memory,” Vincent reportedly wrote.

Our thoughts are with Frank‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

