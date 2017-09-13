Top Stories
Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 11:46 pm

Halle Berry Looks Hot at 'Kings' Premiere at TIFF 2017!

Halle Berry Looks Hot at 'Kings' Premiere at TIFF 2017!

Halle Berry looked sexy at the premiere of her new film, Kings at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival!

The Oscar-winning actress stunned on the red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall on Thursday (September 13) in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halle Berry

Kings director Deniz Gamze Ergüven, as well as Halle‘s co-stars Rachel Hilson, Peter Mackenzie, Lamar Johnson and Kaalan Rashad Walker all posed on the red carpet.

Young stars Issac Ryan Brown and Serenity Reign Brown, as well as Reece Cody, Callan Farris and Aiden Akpan all adorably cheesed for the cameras.

FYI: Halle is wearing a Zuhair Murad long sleeve jumpsuit.
Credit: Jemal Countess; Photos: Getty Images
