Harrison Ford on Working with Ryan Gosling: 'He's a F-cking Mouseketeer...He Knows What He's Doing!'

Harrison Ford takes the cover of GQ magazine’s 60th anniversary issue!

Here’s what the 75-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On accidentally punching Ryan Gosling in the face while punching Blade Runner 2049: “I punched Ryan Gosling in the face. Ryan Gosling’s face was where it should not have been. His job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch. But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle to the camera to make the punch look good. You know, I threw about a hundred punches in the shooting of it, and I only hit him once.”

On how he and Ryan got along: “He was fun to work with. I like him a lot. He’s a smart guy. I mean, he’s a fucking Mouseketeer—he’s been doing this since he was 6 years old or something. He knows what he’s doing.”

On getting his ear pierced at Claire’s when he was in his 50s: “It was a small indication of independence. If they thought that was the result of midlife crisis, I was happy enough with that. I had a midlife crisis and that’s the only sign.”

