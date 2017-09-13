Top Stories
Serena Williams Debuts Baby Girl Alexis Ohanian Jr - First Photos!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 3:15 pm

Heidi Klum & Tyra Banks Work the 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet!

Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks walk the red carpet at the live semi-finals show for America’s Got Talent on Tuesday (September 12) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance for the red carpet photo opp were judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Mel B, another judge, was not seen at the event, even though she was in attendance for the live show.

Tonight, America’s Got Talent will return and the competition is really heating up! Be sure to tune into NBC to catch the live results show this evening.
Photos: Wenn
