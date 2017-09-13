Irina Shayk & Sebastian Stan Support Unitas' Cause in NYC

Irina Shayk and Sebastian Stan are lending their support for a good cause.

The pair were in attendance at the Unitas gala to help end human trafficking on Tuesday (September 12) in New York City.

Also in attendance were models Natasha Poly, Andreja Pejic, Rachel Hilbert, and Elsa Hosk, as well as Adrien Brody, Nico Tortorella, and Gene Simmons.

The event was held to raise funds and awareness in the fight against human trafficking and exploitation. The auction alone raised over $1 million dollars in the fight.