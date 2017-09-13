Top Stories
Wed, 13 September 2017 at 9:00 am

Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Real-Life Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman at 'Stronger' Premiere

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the new movie Stronger, about the life of a Boston Marathon bombing survivor, and he took to movie to Boston for a premiere!

The 36-year-old actor joined Jeff Bauman, the man he plays in the film, at the premiere on Tuesday (September 12) at Spaulding Rehab Center in Charlestown, Mass.

Jake‘s co-star Tatiana Maslany and actor Jon Bernthal were also in attendance at the event.

Erin Hurley, Jeff‘s ex-wife who is portrayed by Tatiana in the film, was seen on the red carpet as well.
