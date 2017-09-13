Top Stories
'Hand in Hand' Hurricane Benefit - Full Coverage!

Wendy Williams Flaunts Slim Figure in a Bikini at the Beach!

Janet Jackson's Brother Details Abuse & More Unsettling Details From Wissam Al Mana Marriage

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 12:37 am

Jennifer Lawrence Has Axe-Throwing Contest with Jimmy Fallon! (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence throws an axe while playing a game with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning mother! actress had an axe-throwing contest with the host and things sadly did not go too well for her.

Jennifer wasn’t able to make contact with the board at all while Jimmy scored 12 points by getting two axes to stick to the board.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Sally LaPointe outfit.


Jennifer Lawrence Challenges Jimmy to an Axe Throwing Contest
