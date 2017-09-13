Jennifer Lawrence Looks Stunning at 'mother!' NYC Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence dazzles at the latest premiere of her new movie, mother!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked absolutely beautiful in a white gown with flowers in her hair on the red carpet at Radio City Music Call on Wednesday night (September 13) in New York City.

Jennifer was joined on the red carpet by her boyfriend, mother! director Darren Aronofsky, as well as her co-star Javier Bardem.

One night before, Jennifer and Jimmy Fallon engaged in a friendly axe-throwing contest on The Tonight Show.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress.