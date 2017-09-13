Top Stories
Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 10:06 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Stunning at 'mother!' NYC Premiere!

Jennifer Lawrence dazzles at the latest premiere of her new movie, mother!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked absolutely beautiful in a white gown with flowers in her hair on the red carpet at Radio City Music Call on Wednesday night (September 13) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer was joined on the red carpet by her boyfriend, mother! director Darren Aronofsky, as well as her co-star Javier Bardem.

One night before, Jennifer and Jimmy Fallon engaged in a friendly axe-throwing contest on The Tonight Show.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Darren Aronofsky, Javier Bardem, Jennifer Lawrence

