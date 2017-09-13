Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Sings Better in Spanish!

Jennifer Lopez is on the cover of HOLA! USA‘s October/November issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 48-year-old entertainer had to say:

On making peace with her imperfections: “I want to be better and I’m OK with all of it. I totally accept myself for all of those things. I’m not here to be perfect and I’m not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me.”

On the title of her new album, Por Primera Vez: “It’s about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time no matter how old you are. There’s always a new beginning.”

On her life being like her new album – eclectic: “One of the things I love the most is that it’s happy music. It feels happy and fun and yes, there are three or four ballads on it.”

On preferring to sing in English or Spanish: “I’m more comfortable in English…But I really love singing in Spanish. There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that’s such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish.”

