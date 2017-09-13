Jessica Chastain, Katie Holmes & Nina Dobrev Attend Star-Studded Ralph Lauren Show!
Jessica Chastain, Katie Holmes, and Nina Dobrev were just some of the celebs who stepped out to attend the Ralph Lauren Show during New York Fashion Week!
The fashion presentation took place on Tuesday evening (September 12) in New York City. Guests also included Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers, Diane Keaton, models Taylor Hill, Sistine Stallone, Romee Strijd, and Poppy Delevingne, and Kate Bock with boyfriend Kevin Love.
In addition, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walked the runway at the show – see those pics in case you missed them!