Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Wife Share Heartbreaking Video of the Moment They Learned of Miscarriage

Mara Lane, Jonathan Rhys Meyers‘ wife, has shared a heartbreaking video of the moment she and her husband learned that they had tragically lost their second child due to a miscarriage.

“I have been given peace and Baby Willow is now planted in the tree in front of our home that has weeping long branches and leaves so we can brush our faces in soft leaves in passing or we can see the baby dance with the wind in the branches as they sway. It is helping me process the situation … as Nature does. Thank you again Dr Stu for getting us through that as watching a sonogram not have a heartbeat is very surreal and beyond sad. Thank you Father God for supernatural peace. May you afford those who seek you the same peace and may we grow as humans and have more compassion for all humanity,” Mara wrote with the video.

Mara also added, “To the showering of love received, thank you from bottom of our hearts. I am so humbled and got teary-eyed several times at how beautiful humans can be and so sad but hopeful with the stories shared of depression and miscarriage and addictions. Thank you for sharing your soul and stories back, as this helps us feel that we are not alone.”

Our thoughts are with Mara and Jonathan as they go through this extremely difficult time.

