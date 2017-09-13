Justin Theroux's Wife Jennifer Aniston Spills on Their Matching Style: 'It's Just Luck!'

Justin Theroux showed off his signature style while arriving home in LA!

The 46-year-old actor was spotted in a cool vintage tee and jeans as he made his way through LAX airport on Tuesday (September 12) in Los Angeles.

Recently, Justin’s wife Jennifer Aniston spilled on the couple’s style, which often unintentionally matches!

“I don’t think we have a collective style, I think he has a very specific style [laughs]. I think it’s just…luck?” Jennifer told People.

As for where their style comes from, Jen added, “I think it’s from the inside. It all comes from the inside.”